Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.