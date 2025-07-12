B. Riley Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $17.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.