B. Riley Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $17.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.