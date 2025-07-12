Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,069,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,467.91. This trade represents a 38.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $177,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,039.20. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,731,131 over the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,608,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

