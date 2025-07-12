Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 203,724 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $68,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,491,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

