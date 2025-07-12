Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $61,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

