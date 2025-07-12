Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,127 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $60,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CNA Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 363,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,859,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $242,475.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,302.65. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $297,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 711,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,890,607.18. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $837,725. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.51. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

