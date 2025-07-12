Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Solventum worth $70,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

