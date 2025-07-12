Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Acuity worth $69,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 45.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $298.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.23.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

