Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $62,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 733,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 164,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.