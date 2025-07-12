Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 252.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,814,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

