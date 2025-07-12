Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.09 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Badger Meter worth $59,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BMI stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

