Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.48 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Teck Resources worth $62,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

