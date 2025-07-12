Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.75 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Saia worth $63,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Saia from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.26.

Saia Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.