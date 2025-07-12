Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.51 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Coupang worth $64,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 10.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coupang by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 5.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

