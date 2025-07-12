Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 18,892.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $63,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.29.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

