Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $64,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VONE opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.88.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
