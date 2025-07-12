Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $59,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 217.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

