Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $72,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total transaction of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.13. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

