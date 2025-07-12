Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Mueller Industries worth $72,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after buying an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after acquiring an additional 933,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after acquiring an additional 117,327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

