Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 212,997 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 212,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $63,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.