Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,644 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $59,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.