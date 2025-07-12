Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,857 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $63,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 296,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,038,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $34.34 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

