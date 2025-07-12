Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 1,080,500 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,080,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,849,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,621 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,218,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,002,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,684,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,972,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

