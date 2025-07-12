Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $71,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

ONB opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

