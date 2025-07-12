Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,095 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $60,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKO opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.16%.

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 201,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TKO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

