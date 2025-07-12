Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $65,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 386,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $51.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

