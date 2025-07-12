Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,664 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Commerce Bancshares worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

