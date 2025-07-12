Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,693 Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $66,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 643.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.2%

X opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Glj Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

