Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,463 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $59,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2,240.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

BATS:GVI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

