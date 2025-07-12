Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,726 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $60,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.68 and a 1-year high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.