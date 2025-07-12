Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,223 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of First American Financial worth $62,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $58.04 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

