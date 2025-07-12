Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 648,167 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Klaviyo worth $68,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -174.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $49.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $347,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 404,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,105,328.40. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,072,320 shares of company stock worth $267,846,695. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

