Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 999,025 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 999,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $69,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $34.46 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

