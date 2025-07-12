Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $61,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

FR opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

