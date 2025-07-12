Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $68,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $152,752,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $350.53 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.01 and a 52 week high of $405.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

