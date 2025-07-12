Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Crane worth $62,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crane by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crane by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

