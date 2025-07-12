Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $60,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

