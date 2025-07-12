Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Ryan Specialty worth $63,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $78,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after buying an additional 1,218,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $57,023,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $63.84 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $77.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.