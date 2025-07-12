Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CG

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Carlyle Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.