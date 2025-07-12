Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

NYSE KKR opened at $141.13 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.1% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

