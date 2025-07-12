Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

