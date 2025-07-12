Barclays Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $52.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 49,725.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

