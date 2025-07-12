Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Belden worth $59,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Belden by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

