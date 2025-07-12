Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $8,331,000.00 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

