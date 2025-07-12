Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless network technology—ranging from telecom operators and infrastructure providers to chipset and device makers. Investors in these stocks seek to capitalize on the anticipated surge in data speeds, ultra-low latency and the expansion of IoT, autonomous systems and smart-city applications powered by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,472,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,702,912. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 6,836,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,320,070. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.69. 1,620,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,050. The stock has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

