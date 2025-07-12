Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – July 9th

CSX, Diageo, Cenovus Energy, Celsius, and Raymond James Financial are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies incorporated in Canada and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They give investors ownership stakes in firms across key Canadian sectors—like energy, materials and financial services—and reflect the economic performance of the Canadian market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 3,305,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,286,768. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 720,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,966. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 4,704,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,851,377. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 1,353,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,626. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Raymond James Financial stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 330,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,380. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

See Also