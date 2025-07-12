Best Cannabis Stocks To Research – July 9th

Tilray Brands, Incannex Healthcare, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, processing, distribution, or ancillary services of cannabis and hemp products. These equities allow investors to participate in the financial performance of firms operating in the legal marijuana industry, including growers, retailers, biotechnology firms developing cannabinoid-based medicines, and manufacturers of related equipment or consumer goods. Like other sectors, cannabis stocks can be volatile, often reflecting shifts in regulatory policy, market demand, and investor sentiment around legalization and industry growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 85,653,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,621,635. The stock has a market cap of $694.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

IXHL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 38,774,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,673. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 7.47. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB remained flat at $71.37 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,889. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 6,660,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,864. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 407,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,214. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

