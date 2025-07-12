Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

BIT Mining, WK Kellogg, Sharplink Gaming, AltC Acquisition, Above Food Ingredients, ProKidney, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these businesses are less established, their shares often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater price volatility and liquidity risk. Investors may include small caps in a portfolio seeking diversification and the possibility of outsized long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

BIT Mining (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

NYSE BTCM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,094,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,575. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

WK Kellogg (KLG)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co.

KLG traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 34,060,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 40,349,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 10,649,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

Shares of ABVE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 364,314,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,314. Above Food Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

ProKidney (PROK)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Shares of PROK stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 68,483,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,390. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 7,638,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

