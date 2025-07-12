Best Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Vertiv, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, and Autodesk are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is the movement of goods or passengers. They include airlines, railroads, trucking and shipping firms, as well as logistics and courier services. Because they track freight volumes and travel demand, they often serve as barometers of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $121.96. 21,764,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 121,799,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,321,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.79.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.67. 10,895,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,944,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $18.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,260. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.03.

