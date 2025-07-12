BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stake Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 512,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $21,571,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

